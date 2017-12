Dec 13 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc:

* EVRIM RESOURCES SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF ANTOFAGASTA PLC ON THE AXE PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

* EVRIM RESOURCES - ANTOFAGASTA CAN ACQUIRE 70% INTEREST IN AXE PROPERTY BY INCURRING $50 MILLION IN EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES, AMONG OTHERS, OVER 10 YRS