Sept 27

* EVRY HAS RECEIVED NOTIFICATION REGARDING THE CITY OF STOCKHOLM CONTRACT

* ‍RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM ADMINISTRATIVE COURT OF APPEAL THAT IT HAS UPHELD DECISION FROM ADMINISTRATIVE COURT.​

* SAYS ‍THIS DECISION HAS NO FINANCIAL IMPACT ON ANY OF COMPANY‘S TARGETS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.​

* ‍EVRY WILL NOW REVIEW RULING AND ASSESS WHETHER COMPANY WISHES TO PURSUE OPTION OF SUBMITTING AN APPEAL​