Oct 23 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc-

* Exactech enters definitive agreement with TPG Capital to go private

* Exactech Inc - deal for ‍$42.00 per share in cash​

* Exactech Inc - ‍transaction values Exactech at $625 million​

* Exactech - co's founders Bill Petty and Betty Petty and CEO David Petty agreed with TPG to vote all of their shares in favor of deal​