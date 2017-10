Oct 20 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon announces $10 million bought deal financing

* Excellon Resources Inc - ‍entered agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of co at $2.00/unit​

* Excellon Resources Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration at co’s platosa project, miguel auza project in Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: