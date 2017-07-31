BRIEF-Excellon Resources Inc reports qtrly adjusted loss per share basic $0.03

July 31 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue of $3.6 million versus $5.4 million

* Qtrly production of 289,566 ageq ounces versus 368,568 ageq ounces

* Qtrly sales of 249,733 ageq ounces payable versus 334,549 ageq ounces payable

* "looking forward, our goal is to steadily increase production over remainder of 2017 to 300 tpd by year-end"

* Excellon Resources Inc qtrly adjusted loss per share basic $0.03

* Excellon Resources-during Q3, co expects to produce from rodilla manto, increase production from guadalupe south manto, start production from 623 manto

* Qtrly loss per share basic $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: