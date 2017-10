Oct 16 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon increases production to 500,763 silver equivalent ounces in Q3 2017

* Qtrly ‍silver equivalent (“AGEQ”) production of 500,763 ounces, up 73% from Q2 2017 and 96% from Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍production rates averaging 200 tonnes per day (TPD) versus. 125 TPD in Q2 2017​