Feb 14 (Reuters) - Excelpoint Technology Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $297.5 MILLION VERSUS $250.2 MILLION

* Q4 NET PROFIT $2.8 MILLION, UP 10.1 PERCENT

* RECOMMENDS ORDINARY CASH DIVIDEND OF 3.00 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE & SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 1.50 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE