2 months ago
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit
June 14, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Excelsior Mining Corp:

* Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

* Excelsior Mining - Arizona Department Of Environmental Quality issued draft operating permit, aquifer protection permit for Gunnison copper project

* Excelsior Mining Corp - draft app will remain open for public comment for a minimum of 30 days

* Excelsior Mining Corp - received Toronto Stock Exchange approval to hold its annual general meeting on September 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

