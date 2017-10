BRIEF-Excelsior United Development Companies says FY PBT was 185.4 million rupees

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd:

* EXCELSIOR UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 185.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 157.4 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* EXCELSIOR UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.40 RUPEES, FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE TOTALLING 109.3M RUPEES DECLARED DURING YEAR

* EXCELSIOR UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES LTD - FY TURNOVER WAS 680.0 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 666.5 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR