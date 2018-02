Feb 21 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp:

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CANLINK GLOBAL INC. (MONCTON FLIGHT COLLEGE)

* EXCHANGE INCOME CORP - DEAL FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $35 MILLION

* EXCHANGE INCOME - INITIAL BASE PURCHASE OF $35 MILLION WILL BE FUNDED BY ISSUANCE OF EIC SHARES TO VENDORS REPRESENTING $6 MILLION, AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: