2 months ago
BRIEF-EXCO Resources units are parties to purchase, sale agreement with Vog Palo Verde
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 23, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-EXCO Resources units are parties to purchase, sale agreement with Vog Palo Verde

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - EXCO Resources Inc:

* EXCO Resources Inc- co's units are parties to a purchase and sale agreement with Vog Palo Verde LP, dated as of April 7, 2017

* EXCO Resources Inc -on May 31, Chesapeake Energy Marketing terminated long term transaction confirmation with expiration of June 30, 2032, between Chesapeake and Raider Marketing

* EXCO Resources Inc - as a result of alleged termination of contract, EOC was forced to shut-in certain wells beginning on June 1, 2017

* EXCO Resources Inc -due to contract termination, closing conditions were not anticipated to be satisfied or waived by original scheduled closing date

* EXCO Resources Inc says parties entered into first amendment, dated as of May 31, 2017, to extend original scheduled closing date for two weeks

* EXCO Resources Inc - on June 6, EXCO parties & raider filed a petition, application for temporary restraining order & injunction against Chesapeake in Dallas County, Texas

* EXCO Resources Inc - on June 9, 2017, district court denied EXCO parties and raider's motion for temporary restraining order - SEC filing

* EXCO Resources Inc says on June 7, 2017, Chesapeake Energy Marketing filed to remove lawsuit to United States District Court Northern District Of Texas

* EXCO Resources Inc - lawsuit remains pending in federal court Source text: (bit.ly/2rYLsrd) Further company coverage:

