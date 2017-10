Aug 3 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd

* Exco Technologies Limited announces results for third quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.26

* Q3 sales c$145.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$156.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exco Technologies Ltd - qtrly ‍earnings per share from net income adjusted to exclude certain one-time items $0.26​