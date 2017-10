Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nordic American Offshore Ltd:

* NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD. (NYSE:NAO) - THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND HIS FAMILY INCREASE ITS HOLDING IN NAO.

* NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE'S CHAIRMAN HERBJORN HANSSON SAYS HE, HIS SON ALEXANDER, BOUGHT 500,000 SHARES IN NAO AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $1.48/SHARE​