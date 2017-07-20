FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Exelixis announces settlement of dispute with Genentech
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Exelixis announces settlement of dispute with Genentech

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis announces settlement of dispute with Genentech regarding companies’ collaboration agreement for Cobimetinib

* Exelixis Inc - ‍Companies define new revenue and cost-sharing terms for all commercial applications of Cobimetinib​

* Exelixis Inc - ‍Cobimetinib's clinical development program includes three ongoing or planned phase 3 pivotal trials​

* Exelixis Inc - ‍Settlement of dispute with Genentech, member of Roche Group, on collaboration for development,commercialization of Cobimetinib

* Exelixis Inc - ‍Exelixis remains eligible for royalties on Cotellic sales according to terms of original 2006 agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.