Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis’ phase 3 celestial trial of Cabozantinib meets primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

* Exelixis to submit a supplemental new drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 of 2018​

* Safety data in study were consistent with established profile of Cabozantinib​​