BRIEF-Exelon Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp

* Exelon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing guidance for FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings to $2.55 - $2.75 per share

* 2017 adjusted operating EPS guidance includes $0.09 impact from delays to Illinois zero emission credit contract signing from Dec 2017 to Jan 2018​

* Says "now targeting another $250 million of annual cost savings by 2020"​