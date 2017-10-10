FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exfo reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia's shares
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Exfo reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc

* EXFO Inc. reaches agreement with Astellia over filing of public tender offer for Astellia’s shares

* EXFO Inc - ‍ Astellia’s workers councils unanimously supported proposed transaction​

* EXFO Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, EXFO must submit a voluntary cash public tender offer to l‘Autorité des marchés financiers​

* EXFO Inc - irrevocable commitments were received from CM-CIC Capital Privé and CM-CIC investissement as part of offer to be submitted by EXFO​

* EXFO Inc says offer to pay EUR 10 per share

* EXFO Inc - ‍ transaction values entirety of astellia’s equity (on a fully diluted basis) at approximately EUR 25.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

