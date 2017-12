Dec 15 (Reuters) - ASTELLIA SA:

* REG-ASTELLIA : EXFO, WHICH HOLDS 33.1% OF ASTELLIA‘S EQUITY, ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ASTELLIA‘S REMAINING EQUITY

* OFFER IS PROPOSED AT PRICE OF 10 EUROS PER ASTELLIA SHARE

* OFFER TO BE OPENED FOR 25 TRADING DAYS, STARTING FROM DEC., 15, 2017 TO JANUARY 23, 2018 INCLUSIVE