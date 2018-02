BRIEF-Expedia Inc Reports Quarterly Adjusted EPS $0.84‍​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc:

* QTRLY REVENUE $2,319.2 MILLION VERSUS $2,092.8 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PERCENT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.84‍​

* QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS INCREASED $2.4 BILLION OR 14% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $19.8 BILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017‍​

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15, REVENUE VIEW $2.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS EXCLUDING ANY POSSIBLE FUTURE ACQUISITION INTEGRATIONS, DO NOT EXPECT TO INCUR MATERIAL RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN 2018

* EXPEDIA - HAD NET TAX BENEFIT OF $14 MILLION FOR PROVISIONAL TAX IMPACTS OF U.S. TAX ACT IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017‍​