June 21 (Reuters) - Expert Systems Holdings Ltd:

* Revenue for year ended 31 March 2017 increased to HK$306.5 million by 6.5 pct from that for year ended 31 march 2016

* FY profit and total comprehensive income for the year HK$7 million versus loss of HK$1.8 million

* No dividends were declared by the board of the company for the year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: