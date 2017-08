July 28 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB

* EXPRES2ION DECIDES ON A RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE INCLUDES AT MOST 872,873 SHARES FOR PRICE OF SEK 4.50 PER SHARE

* FULLY SUBSCRIBED NEW SHARE ISSUE ADDS EXPRES2ION A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 3.9 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)