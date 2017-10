Oct 18 (Reuters) - EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB :

* JOINT VENTURE, ADAPTVAC APS, REACHED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN ADVANCED ANIMAL MODELS (POCA) FOR AV-001​

* EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB - ‍ADAPTVAC WILL INITIATE DISCUSSIONS WITH PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES REGARDING LICENSE OR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)