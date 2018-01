BRIEF-Express Inc ‍Q4 Comparable Sales Expected In Range Of -1% to -2%

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* - ‍Q4 COMPARABLE SALES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF -1% TO -2%​

* EXPRESS - ‍Q4 WAS OFF TO A POSITIVE START IN NOVEMBER AND EARLY DECEMBER, HOWEVER KEY WEEKS LEADING UP TO CHRISTMAS WERE “DISAPPOINTING​”

* EXPRESS, INC. UPDATES OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 IN ADVANCE OF THE 20TH ANNUAL ICR CONFERENCE

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 TO $0.33

* - PERFORMANCE DURING DECEMBER WAS “MOST CHALLENGING IN OUR RETAIL STORES, WHERE TRAFFIC WAS WORSE THAN EXPECTED​”

* EXPRESS - SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.33 PER DILUTED SHARE TO $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - BASED ON HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE, “LOWERING OUR Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS”

* - ‍BASED ON CO‘S HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE, IS LOWERING ITS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS​

* - ‍FROM A PRODUCT PERSPECTIVE, DRESSES AND SWEATERS WERE PRIMARY DRIVERS OF SALES MISS RELATIVE TO CO‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S