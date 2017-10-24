FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.03 to $2.11

* Express Scripts holding co qtrly ‍adjusted claims of 343.6 million, down 1 pct​

* Qtrly ‍revenues $24,683 million versus $25,410 million

* Express Scripts holding-‍increasing expected 2018 retention rate for 2017 selling season, excluding impact of remaining coventry business to be above 95 percent​

* Says ‍company expects to formalize plan for its enterprise value initiative by end of 2017​

* Express Scripts holding-‍enterprise value initiative estimated to cost about $600 million to $650 million ,to deliver cumulative savings of nearly $1.2 billion by 2021​

* Express Scripts holding-‍increased its guidance for fy 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share from a range of $6.95 to $7.05 to a range of $6.97 to $7.05​

* Says ‍adjusted earnings per diluted share for q4 of 2017 is estimated to be in range of $2.03 to $2.11​

* Express Scripts holding co says ‍expects total adjusted claims for q4 of 2017 to be in range of 347 million to 363 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
