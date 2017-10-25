BRIEF-Express Scripts says Anthem's announcement last week disappointing, not surprising

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Express Scripts Holding CEO says “last week’s announcement by anthem, while disappointing and perplexing, was not surprising to us” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding says if Amazon wanted to move into the pharma supply chain space, “we could be a very natural collaborator” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding says with Anthem’s decision, “it gives us a bit of a clear line of sight to some of the work we have to do” - Conf call

* Express Scripts Holding CEO says “I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space would be it Amazon or anybody” - conf call Further company coverage: