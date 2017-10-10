FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Express scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts to acquire Evicore Healthcare; accelerates company’s shift to patient benefit management

* Express Scripts Holding Co - deal for ‍$3.6 billion​

* Express Scripts Holding Co - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in its first full year of operation​

* Express Scripts Holding - ‍acquiring Evicore from current investors including General Atlantic, TA Associates, and Ridgemont Equity Partners​

* Express Scripts Holding Co says ‍Evicore will operate as a standalone business unit within Express Scripts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.