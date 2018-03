March 8 (Reuters) - India’s Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey :

* SAYS EXPRESSIONS FOR AIR INDIA SHOULD COME OUT IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

* TILL OIL PRICES REMAIN BELOW $80/BARREL, EXPECTS INDIAN AVIATION MARKET TO GROW AT CAGR OF ABOUT 15 PERCENT PERHAPS FOR 20 YRS

* SAYS GOING TO LEVERAGE AND MONETIZE BALANCE SHEET OF AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA