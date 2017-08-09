FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-ExpressJet airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc-

* ExpressJet Airlines announces contract realignment and long-term plan

* SkyWest Inc- ‍long-term agreement secured with United Airlines​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured a new, five-year extension of its united airlines erj145 contract, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through dec. 31, 2022​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍financial terms of agreement of united airlines. Agreement were not disclosed ​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet, delta air lines agreed to initiate wind-down of its remaining dual-class flying agreement under delta connection brand​

* SkyWest Inc - ‍aircraft financed by delta, including all crj900s, will be returned to delta beginning in q4 2017​

* SkyWest Inc- ‍expressjet has secured an agreement with american airlines to transition eight additional crj700s to its american eagle operation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.