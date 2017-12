BRIEF-Extended Stay America Announces Leadership Transition And Updates 2017 Guidance

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* EXTENDED STAY AMERICA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND UPDATES 2017 GUIDANCE

* - CFO JONATHAN HALKYARD PROMOTED TO SUCCEED GERRY LOPEZ AS CEO ON JANUARY 1, 2018

* - CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, GERRY LOPEZ, WILL TRANSITION TO ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR UNTIL MARCH 18, 2018

* SEES FY 2017 TOTAL REVENUES $1,280 MILLION TO $1,284 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 NET INCOME $158 MILLION TO $163 MILLION

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $1.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 COMPARABLE REVPAR UP 1.6 % TO 1.9 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: