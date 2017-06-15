BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares

June 15 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc:

* Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares

* Extended Stay America Inc says company repurchased directly from selling stockholders 14,069 shares of series a preferred stock of co

* Extended Stay America - entered repurchase agreement with certain selling stockholders affiliated with Centerbridge Partners L.P, Blackstone Group L.P.

* Extended Stay America- after repurchase, co has 7,133 preferred shares outstanding, selling stockholders no longer beneficially own any preferred shares

* Extended Stay America Inc - company funded preferred share repurchase from cash on hand