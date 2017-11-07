BRIEF-Extended Stay America reports Q3 revenue $350.9 million

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue $350.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.6 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable hotel revenue per available room of $54.55
* Extended Stay America - Outlook for 2017 capex includes about $15 million in capital expenditures from hurricane damage, flood damage, similar events
* Extended Stay America Inc sees 2017 total revenues $1,273 million to $1,279 million
* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY comparable revpar 1.0% - 1.5%
* Extended Stay America Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures $163 million to $178 mln
* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly adjusted funds from operations per paired share $0.57
* FY2017 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: