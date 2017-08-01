FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Q2 FFO per share $1.08
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Q2 FFO per share $1.08

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc

* Extra Space Storage Inc. reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.08

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.09

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 same-store property revenue growth 4.25% to 5.00%

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 same-store property noi growth 4.75% to 6.00%

* Extra Space Storage Inc Qtrly increased same-store revenue by 5.2% and same-store net operating income ("noi")

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 4.21 to $ 4.28

* Extra Space Storage Inc sees 2017 funds from operations as adjusted attributable to common stockholders $ 4.25 to $ 4.32

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.