BRIEF-Extra Space Storage reports Q3 FFO per share $1.09
November 1, 2017 / 11:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Extra Space Storage reports Q3 FFO per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Extra Space Storage Inc

* Extra Space Storage Inc reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.13 excluding items

* Q3 FFO per share $1.09

* Increased quarterly same-store revenue by 4.8% and same-store net operating income by 5.5% compared to same period in 2016​

* Sees FY FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders to be $ 4.25 to $ 4.28 ‍​

* Sees FY FFO as adjusted attributable to common stockholders to be $4.32 to $ 4.35‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

