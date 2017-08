July 11 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc:

* Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya networking expected to close on Friday July 14th

* Extreme Networks Inc - continues to anticipate transaction will be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018

* Extreme Networks Inc - expects to generate over $200 million in annualized revenue from acquired networking assets from avaya