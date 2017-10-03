FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Extreme Networks says co,Broadcom corporation entered into a consent agreement
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Extreme Networks says co,Broadcom corporation entered into a consent agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc:

* Extreme Networks Inc says co,Broadcom corporation entered into a consent agreement- SEC filing​

* Extreme Networks Inc - ‍consent agreement is to terminate that certain asset purchase agreement, dated as of March 29, 2017​

* Extreme Networks-as per consent agreement , co will pay Broadcom $25 million, to be paid upon consummation of purchase agreement

* Extreme Networks - ‍under consent agreement, Broadcom also consented to execution of purchase agreement, dated Oct 2, 2017, between Brocade and co Source text: (bit.ly/2g84Z0o) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.