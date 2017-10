Oct 5 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd

* ‍PRICING OF ITS UPSIZED OFFERING IN UNITED STATES OF 19,500,000 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF TRONOX LIMITED

* ‍UPSIZED OFFERING PRICED AT USD 22.00 PER SHARE​

* EXPECTED NET PROCEEDS TO EXXARO WILL BE APPROXIMATELY USD 412 MLN​