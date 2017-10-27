FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon aims to boost Permian output 45 pct/year through 2020
October 27, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Exxon aims to boost Permian output 45 pct/year through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says no plans to make any share repurchases in Q4

* Says will grow Permian rig count to 30 - from 20 currently - by end of 2018

* Says will drill first 3-mile lateral in Permian by end of year

* Says Permian production will grow 45 percent per year through 2020

* Says expects 2018 capital budget ‘in the general ballpark’ of about $25 billion

* Says considering two more phases of Guyana project given recent success in oil project there Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

