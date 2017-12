Dec 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXON MOBIL ACQUIRES EXPLORATION ACREAGE IN THREE MAURITANIA OFFSHORE BLOCKS

* EXXON MOBIL - ‍EXXON MOBIL WILL CARRY OUT WORK PROGRAM AS OPERATOR WITH 90 PERCENT INTEREST​

* EXXON MOBIL - CO'S WHOLLY OWNED AFFILIATE HAS SIGNED PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH GOVERNMENT OF MAURITANIA FOR THREE DEEPWATER OFFSHORE BLOCKS