BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage Offshore Suriname

July 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:
* ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage offshore suriname
* Preparations underway to begin exploration activities
* Agreement expands ExxonMobil operated acreage in Guyana-Suriname Basin
* Following contract signing, co-venturers are preparing to begin exploration activities, including acquisition and analysis of seismic data
* ExxonMobil says unit, Production Suriname B.V., signed a production sharing contract for block 59 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V.
* ExxonMobil is operator in Acreage Offshore Suriname
* Exxonmobil and consortium partners Hess and Statoil each hold a third of interest in block