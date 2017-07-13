FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage Offshore Suriname
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 6:04 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage Offshore Suriname

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ExxonMobil acquires interest in acreage offshore suriname

* ‍Preparations underway to begin exploration activities​

* Agreement expands ExxonMobil operated acreage in Guyana-Suriname Basin

* Following contract signing, co-venturers are preparing to begin exploration activities, including acquisition and analysis of seismic data

* ExxonMobil says unit, Production Suriname B.V., signed a production sharing contract for block 59 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V.

* ExxonMobil is operator in Acreage Offshore Suriname

* ‍Exxonmobil and consortium partners Hess and Statoil each hold a third of interest in block​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.