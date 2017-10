Oct 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* ExxonMobil announces fifth discovery offshore Guyana

* ExxonMobil - ‍well encounters a reservoir of 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone​

* ExxonMobil - ‍another Turbot well is being planned for 2018​

* ExxonMobil - made a fifth new oil discovery after drilling Turbot-1 well offshore Guyana​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: