BRIEF-Exxonmobil Announces Seventh Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES SEVENTH OIL DISCOVERY OFFSHORE GUYANA

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍FURTHER DRILLING ON STABROEK BLOCK PLANNED IN 2018​

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍FURTHER DRILLING ON STABROEK BLOCK PLANNED IN 2018​

* EXXONMOBIL - PACORA-1 WELL ENCOUNTERS APPROXIMATELY 65 FEET OF HIGH-QUALITY, OIL-BEARING SANDSTONE

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍ FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PACORA-1 WELL, STENA CARRON DRILLSHIP WILL MOVE TO LIZA FIELD TO DRILL LIZA-5 WELL AND COMPLETE A WELL TEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: