BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces successful payara-2 well offshore Guyana

July 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxonmobil announces successful Payara-2 well offshore guyana

* Exxonmobil - increases total Payara resource to approximately 500 million oil-equivalent barrels

* Exxonmobil - ‍well encounters 59 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs​

* Exxonmobil - ‍increases total Payara resource to approximately 500 million oil-equivalent barrels​

* Exxonmobil- positive well results increase estimated gross recoverable resource for Stabroek block to between 2.25 billion-2.75 billion oil-equivalent barrels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: