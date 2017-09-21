BRIEF-ExxonMobil Baytown and Beaumont refineries begin fuels production, chemical plants ramping up to normal operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil

* Baytown and Beaumont refineries have begun producing fuels at reduced rates​

* ‍Baytown chemical plant, mont belvieu plastics plant and beaumont polyethylene plant have resumed normal operations​

* Exxonmobil - ‍crude oil and refined product pipelines in gulf and other regions of texas have restarted as recovery continues from hurricane harvey​

* Exxonmobil - ‍baytown olefins plant is operating at reduced rates​

* Says company is working to restore chemical and lubricants manufacturing operations

* Exxonmobil - ‍offshore production platforms in gulf of mexico and onshore facilities have resumed normal operations​

* Exxonmobil - ‍“fuel supplies available to consumers have largely returned to normal levels​”

* Exxonmobil- pipeline services to all exxonmobil throughput and exchange terminals have been restored

* Exxonmobil - ‍pipelines from baytown to san antonio and irving, texas have returned to full service and terminals in those locations have reopened​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: