Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL ENCOUNTERS HYDROCARBONS ONSHORE PAPUA NEW GUINEA

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍ENCOUNTERED HYDROCARBONS AFTER DRILLING ONSHORE P‘NYANG SOUTH-2 WELL, LOCATED IN WESTERN PROVINCE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)