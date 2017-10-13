BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp

* ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

* ExxonMobil - ‍new facilities include an engine test center and a lubricant research and development blend plant​

* ExxonMobil - ‍expansion of facility expected to be completed in 2019 and will include employees relocating from research facility in paulsboro, n.j.​

* ExxonMobil - ‍expanded facility in clinton will include a new engine testing center, a lubricant research and development blend plant