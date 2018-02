Feb 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL INVESTS IN ON-DEMAND VEHICLE CARE STARTUP

* EXXONMOBIL SAYS INVESTED INTO YOSHI INC, A STARTUP OFFERING ON-DEMAND FUEL DELIVERY AND VEHICLE CARE SERVICE

* EXXONMOBIL - ‍AS A LEADING STRATEGIC INVESTOR, EXXONMOBIL GAINS A VOTING SEAT ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* EXXONMOBIL - WILL PROVIDE YOSHI WITH FUELS AND LUBRICANT PRODUCTS WHERE AVAILABLE, YOSHI WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE DELIVERY SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: