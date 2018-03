March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL TO JOIN STANFORD STRATEGIC ENERGY ALLIANCE

* EXXONMOBIL - $20 MILLION COMMITMENT IN ADDITION TO CO’S GCEP INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MILLION

* EXXONMOBIL - WILL CONTRIBUTE $20 MILLION IN FUNDING OVER FIVE YEARS TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOP LOWER-CARBON ENERGY SOLUTIONS