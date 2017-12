Dec 18 (Reuters) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEGATE ACHIEVES 75% ENROLLMENT IN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ANTERIOR UVEITIS TRIGGERING MILESTONE PAYMENT

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOPLINE DATA IS EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED IN Q2 OF 2018.

* EYEGATE PHARMA - REMAIN ON-TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM TRIAL IN Q2 2018, WITH EXPECTED NDA FILING FOR EGP-437 IN ANTERIOR UVEITIS NEXT YEAR