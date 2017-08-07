FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenue $148,000
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Q2 revenue $148,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $148,000 versus $235,000

* Q2 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍net loss for Q2 of 2017 was $3.3 million, compared with $3.8 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 totaled $11.8 million, compared with $3.6 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

