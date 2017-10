Oct 18 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 28 NOVEMBER 2017 TO RESOLVE ON CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍CASH CAPITAL INCREASE EXCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BY UP TO APPROX. 10% OF SHARE CAPITAL​